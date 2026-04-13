Birmingham Village Players Will Present Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC in 2026

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Birmingham Village Players (BVP) will present a Stephen Sondheim classic, A Little Night Music, May 1-17, 2026. Members of the BVP production shared their thoughts about being part of this iconic show.

"Sondheim is far and away my favorite Broadway composer," said Director Holly Conroy. "A Little Night Music, in particular, is full of luscious music and characters that challenge our actors. Having performed some 40 years ago as Desiree -- who sings the show's most familiar song, "Send In The Clowns" -- this show has a special place in my heart.

Natalie Erskine plays Desiree in this production. "A Little Night Music is such a beautiful exploration of love in all its messy, complicated, and deeply human forms-young love, second chances, regrets, and the courage it takes to try again," said Erskine. "My hope is that audiences leave feeling both entertained and a little more open-hearted, reminded that it's never too late for love, and that sometimes the most unexpected moments can lead us exactly where we're meant to be."

"I have wanted to perform A Little Night Music since first hearing the score as a student at WSU in 1992," said Russell Boyle of Detroit who is playing leading man, Fredrik Egerman.

Madison Sky Smith who plays Egerman's much-younger wife, Anne Egerman, said, "When I saw the audition announcement for this show I was ecstatic, as it is a show with such great, classic music and a hilarious plot. I'm so excited to be playing such a fun, melodramatic character with beautiful songs. I hope audiences enjoy our interpretation of this great show as I love working with this great cast to make an amazing production!"

Cooper Miller of White Lake plays Heinrik Egerman. "I am so excited to perform at such a historic venue, with a theatre company that has over 100 seasons of experience! Beyond that, a chance to perform Sondheim's score is always a privilege that I do not take lightly."

Rachel Gottlieb Kalmowitz who plays Countess Charlotte Malcolm is excited to be part of this musical. "To bring this Sondheim score to life with this wonderful cast is a dream come true. With all that is going on in the world, I want this show to provide an escape - filled with beauty, delight, and love."

The youngest member of the cast is Royal Oak's Brooklyn Brown who plays Fredrika. "I am excited to learn from the community theater legends I am working with."

"It's such an amazing opportunity to work with Holly Conroy and this incredible cast and crew on a classic Sondheim show," said Laura Bartell who plays Madame Armfeld. "And I can do it all sitting down!"

"I'm excited to bring Stephen Sondheim's incredible music and lyrics to life! I hope audiences are wowed by the sheer talent we have in this cast," said Max Rotenberg of Farmington Hills.

"It's always a great joy to entertain others and bring something positive to their day and to their life," said Justin Heald of Clawson who plays Mr. Erlanson.

Haley Boggs of Royal Oak is Petra. "I'm looking forward to returning to Village Players while also embracing a bit of a new vocal side of myself and am always grateful to share the stage with my mom and fiancé."

"I am honored to work under Holly's direction again and can't wait for audiences to escape into the melodious world of night music," said Canton's Christine Kapusky Moore who plays Mrs. Segstrom.

'I would love it if audiences could take away from this production the legacy and beautiful music Sondheim has left behind and the talent that has come together to make this show happen!' said Andrew Gooding of Royal Oak.

"This is one of my favorite musicals and the cast is stellar. Can't wait to bring this beautiful story to life for everyone to enjoy," said Andrea McDonald who plays Osa.

"My very first play was Night Music in the mid-1970's. I was cast in a small role, but learned to love the theater atmosphere and community," said Rob Grodin. "When I learned that BVP was doing Night Music, I thought it would be fitting to try to be part of this production."

Stage Manager Mark Carley said, "A Little Night Music is going to the be the jewel in the crown of what I think is the best quality season Village Players has ever done."

Assistant Director Patrice Walsh said, "I always love working with Holly! And being involved in a show is always a unique experience - every person adds something different to the group, and it's exciting to build that community."

Lighting Director Nick Frederick had an interesting reason for joining the crew, "This show being set primarily during sunset hours allows us to play with color and shadow in interesting ways, and I can't wait to see how it all comes together!"

Don't miss your chance to experience this delightful production. A Little Night Music runs May 1-17, 2026 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30PM, and Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

A Little Night Music with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and suggested by a film by Ingmar is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com.