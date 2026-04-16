Flint Institute of Music to Present Comedy, Concerts & Family Shows This Spring
Highlights include Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at FIM Capitol Theatre and Flint Youth Ballet performances.
From stand-up comedy and student showcases to tribute concerts and shows for the whole family, May at FIM venues will bring a mix of music, movement and storytelling to Flint. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy a mix of theatre, comedy and concerts throughout the month.
Jazz at MacArthur Hall
May 1 at MacArthur Recital Hall
Come celebrate the music of Joe Henderson with FSPA instructor, bandleader, composer and pianist Roger Jones for an annual evening celebrating jazz. Showcasing a range of diverse creativity and styles, this concert highlights FSPA's jazz program in a more intimate setting.
Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show
May 1 at FIM Capitol Theatre
Get ready to go back in time to when bands weren't afraid to put on a show with “Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show.” Bringing the sound, style and spirit of Fleetwood Mac, this group has toured nationwide, recreating the look and feel of the band's most celebrated era from 1976 through 1987. Audiences are offered a chance to relive the magic through classic hits like “Dreams” and “The Chain.”
Festival of Dance
May 1 and 2 at University of Michigan-Flint Theatre
The Flint Youth Ballet will take audiences through an exciting range of dance styles from classical ballet to new works by renowned choreographers. This performance also features the Children's Performance Workshop, Youth Dance Ensemble and Adult Ballet Ensemble.
Flint Symphony Chorus: Choral Masterworks VI
May 2 at First Presbyterian Church
Enjoy an evening of choral music under the direction of Nada Radakovich joined by members of the Flint Symphony Orchestra. The program will feature works by Ludwig van Beethoven, including “Hallelujah” from Christ on the Mount of Olives and Mass in C Major.
Gazillion Bubble Show
May 2 at FIM Whiting Auditorium
Prepare to be amazed as the “Gazillion Bubble Show” takes audiences into an evening of bubbles, light and imagination. World-renowned bubble artists Deni and Melody Yang will showcase their talents with mesmerizing bubble creations, visuals and effects to create a one-of-a-kind experience. Families are invited to a night of wonder and excitement with this unforgettable performance. They may even get on stage to be part of it!
STOMP
May 5 at FIM Whiting Auditorium
Come see what the noise is all about as STOMP returns to the stage with a blend of rhythm, movement and percussion using everyday objects. Combining music and choreography, this internationally recognized show features an eight-member ensemble creating sound with items such as brooms, buckets, garbage cans and wooden poles.
Ghost Light Cabaret Series: Battle of the Stephens: Schwartz vs. Sondheim
May 6 at Elgood Theatre
Flint Repertory Theatre's Ghost Light Cabaret series continues with a musical showdown between two legendary composers, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) and Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along), as performers will face off in a game-show-style showdown. Elgood's lobby transforms into an intimate, club-style setting for one-night-only evenings of curated music, storytelling and fun on the first Wednesday of the month.
George Lopez
May 7 at FIM Capitol Theatre
Comedian and actor George Lopez brings an evening of humor and storytelling with his stand-up tour that is relatable and insightful. From his sitcom “George Lopez” to projects like “Lopez vs. Lopez,” he continues to connect with audiences by blending his personal experiences and commentary, breaking ground for Latino representation in entertainment.
Flint Youth Theatre Presents: The Many Disguises of Robin Hood
May 8 and 9 at MacArthur Recital Hall
The Flint Youth Theatre presents a fun and adventurous take on a classic tale. Set in medieval England, this production follows Robin Hood as she uses disguises and quick thinking to outsmart Prince John, the Sheriff of Nottingham and their allies. This family-friendly adventure is filled with humor, action and unexpected twists, offering an engaging story for all ages.
FSPA Faculty Concert: Chris Wheeler
May 15 at MacArthur Recital Hall
FSPA oboe instructor Chris Wheeler and friends present an evening of exceptional wind chamber music featuring duos and piano trios that showcase the oboe and the beauty and power of wind instruments.
FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra: Mystery & Reverie
May 16 at FIM Whiting Auditorium
The Flint Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of impressionistic and expressive music with works by Maurice Ravel. The program includes “Piano Concerto for the Left Hand” and selections from “Daphnis et Chloé.” Guest artist Abdiel Vázquez, a New York-based conductor and pianist, will take the stage, showcasing both precision and artistry. Students aged 13 and older can take part in the FSO Backstage Pass program, which invites young audience members backstage during intermission to meet musicians and enjoy Enzo's pizza.
Flint Under the Stars: 2nd Annual DJ Battle
DJ SicMusic
May 20 at FIM Capitol Theatre
Get ready to get out on the dance floor as CJ the DJ will return as host, and reigning champion DJ SicMusic will defend his title against three of mid-Michigan's top DJs. Who will take away the title of 2026 FIM Mix Maestro? Bring your best energy and help us decide. Proceeds benefit KidsTix, a program that expands access to the arts by providing admission to live performances for children and their families. A $5 per ticket minimum donation is required at registration.
DeRay Davis
May 22 at FIM Capitol Theatre
Chicago-born and raised comedian and actor DeRay Davis brings a night of high energy and laughs with his stand-up tour. Davis has built a career spanning stand-up, film and television, with roles in projects such as “Wild 'N Out,” “Snowfall” and films like “21 Jump Street.” Known for his quick wit and humor, DeRay currently headlines tours around the country.
Randy Houser
May 29 at FIM Capitol Theatre
Known for hits such as “How Country Feels,” “Runnin' Outta Moonlight” and “Like a Cowboy,” Randy Houser brings his voice and country sound to the stage with opening act Louie Lee. With more than one billion streams and fan favorites, his performance delivers a concert with high energy for all country fans.
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre: Green Day's American Idiot
May 29 – Jun. 14 at University of Michigan-Flint Theatre
Green Day's album is brought to life in this two-time Tony-winning punk rock musical full of theatrics and rock opera. Johnny and his friends belt out the saga of an anti-hero as they attempt to flee the constraints of their hometown and find purpose in their lives. This experience puts the raw emotions of a whole generation front and center in a way that burns up the whole stage.
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