Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra Will Perform WEST SIDE STORY at Miller Auditorium

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The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will bring one of Broadway's most iconic musicals to life with a fully staged production of West Side Story on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Miller Auditorium.

Based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story tells the timeless story of forbidden love set against the backdrop of rival New York City gangs.

This fully staged production transports audiences to the Upper West Side, where Tony and Maria's love unfolds amid the tension between the Jets and Sharks. Bernstein's electrifying score-featuring beloved songs like "Tonight," "Maria," "I Feel Pretty," and "Somewhere"-is brought to life by the orchestra, cast, and dancers in a dynamic theatrical experience.

The production is led by Music Director Julian Kuerti, with stage direction by Chía Patiño and choreography by Erin Moore. A standout, 31-person cast features tenor Andrew Bidlack as Tony and soprano Cecilia Violetta López as Maria, alongside a full ensemble bringing this powerful story to life.

A groundbreaking work since its Broadway debut, West Side Story remains as compelling as ever-blending unforgettable music, high-energy dance, and a story of love, conflict, and hope that continues to resonate with audiences today.