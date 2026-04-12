Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore
The production runs April 9 through May 3.
Check out production photos for the Encore Musical Theatre Company's production Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical RENT, running April 9 through May 3, 2026, in the Maas Theatre.
Directed by Broadway veteran, Matt Bogart, who returns following last season’s acclaimed Sense and Sensibility, this new production brings fresh immediacy to a work that continues to shape the landscape of musical theatre.
The cast features University of Michigan SMTD graduates Sam O’Neill as Roger and Ze’ev Barmor as Mark, alongside Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque as Mimi, Elle Michaels as Maureen, Zee Happonen as JoAnne, Jason Tyler Smith as Benny, Melvin Tunstall III as Collins, and Jamaur Houston as Angel. The ensemble includes Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, MacKenzie Crawford, Bella Chauny, Chris Joseph, Chase Ra’Mel Phillips, and Cody Dent.
Check out production photos here!
Photo credit: Michele Anliker Photography
Sam O'Neill
Ze'ev Barmor
Ze'ev Barmor and The Company
The Company
The Company
Melvin Tunstall III and Jamaur Houston
Elle Michaels
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill
Jamaur Houston
Sam O'Neill and The Company
Jamaur Houston, Ze'ev Barmor, Melvin Tunstall III
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill
Jason Tyler Smith and The Company
Ze'ev Barmor, Sam O'Neill and The Company
Mackenzie Crawford
Jamaur Houston
Melvin Tunstall III and The Company
Ze'ev Barmor and Sam O'Neill
Isabella Pruter and The Company
The Company
Zee Happonen, Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, Chase Ra'mel Phillips and Cody Dent
Sophia Leverett, Melvin Tunstall III and The Company
Elle Michaels and Zee Happonen
Bella Chauny, Elle Michaels, Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque, Chris Joseph and Isabella Pruter
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill
Ze'ev Barmor and The Company
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