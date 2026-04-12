Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore

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Check out production photos for the Encore Musical Theatre Company's production Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical RENT, running April 9 through May 3, 2026, in the Maas Theatre.

Directed by Broadway veteran, Matt Bogart, who returns following last season’s acclaimed Sense and Sensibility, this new production brings fresh immediacy to a work that continues to shape the landscape of musical theatre.

The cast features University of Michigan SMTD graduates Sam O’Neill as Roger and Ze’ev Barmor as Mark, alongside Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque as Mimi, Elle Michaels as Maureen, Zee Happonen as JoAnne, Jason Tyler Smith as Benny, Melvin Tunstall III as Collins, and Jamaur Houston as Angel. The ensemble includes Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, MacKenzie Crawford, Bella Chauny, Chris Joseph, Chase Ra’Mel Phillips, and Cody Dent.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Michele Anliker Photography

Sam O'Neill

Ze'ev Barmor

Ze'ev Barmor and The Company

The Company

The Company

Melvin Tunstall III and Jamaur Houston

Elle Michaels

Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Jamaur Houston

Sam O'Neill and The Company

Jamaur Houston, Ze'ev Barmor, Melvin Tunstall III

Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Jason Tyler Smith and The Company

Ze'ev Barmor, Sam O'Neill and The Company

Mackenzie Crawford

Jamaur Houston

Melvin Tunstall III and The Company

Ze'ev Barmor and Sam O'Neill

Isabella Pruter and The Company

The Company

Zee Happonen, Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, Chase Ra'mel Phillips and Cody Dent

Sophia Leverett, Melvin Tunstall III and The Company

Elle Michaels and Zee Happonen

Bella Chauny, Elle Michaels, Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque, Chris Joseph and Isabella Pruter

Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Ze'ev Barmor and The Company