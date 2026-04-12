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Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore

The production runs April 9 through May 3.

By:

Check out production photos for the Encore Musical Theatre Company's production Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking rock musical RENT, running April 9 through May 3, 2026, in the Maas Theatre.

Directed by Broadway veteran, Matt Bogart, who returns following last season’s acclaimed Sense and Sensibility, this new production brings fresh immediacy to a work that continues to shape the landscape of musical theatre.

The cast features University of Michigan SMTD graduates Sam O’Neill as Roger and Ze’ev Barmor as Mark, alongside Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque as Mimi, Elle Michaels as Maureen, Zee Happonen as JoAnne, Jason Tyler Smith as Benny, Melvin Tunstall III as Collins, and Jamaur Houston as Angel. The ensemble includes Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, MacKenzie Crawford, Bella Chauny, Chris Joseph, Chase Ra’Mel Phillips, and Cody Dent.

Check out production photos here!

Photo credit: Michele Anliker Photography

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Ze'ev Barmor

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Ze'ev Barmor and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Melvin Tunstall III and Jamaur Houston

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Elle Michaels

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Jamaur Houston

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Sam O'Neill and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Jamaur Houston, Ze'ev Barmor, Melvin Tunstall III

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Jason Tyler Smith and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Ze'ev Barmor, Sam O'Neill and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Mackenzie Crawford

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Jamaur Houston

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Melvin Tunstall III and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Ze'ev Barmor and Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Isabella Pruter and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Zee Happonen, Sophia Leverett, Isabella Pruter, Chase Ra'mel Phillips and Cody Dent

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Sophia Leverett, Melvin Tunstall III and The Company

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Elle Michaels and Zee Happonen

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Bella Chauny, Elle Michaels, Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque, Chris Joseph and Isabella Pruter

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Daniela Rodriguez del Bosque and Sam O'Neill

Photos: First Look At RENT at the Encore Image
Ze'ev Barmor and The Company








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