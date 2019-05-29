Jimmy Smagula Joins Cast of National Tour of LES MISERABLES

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Jimmy Smagula will join the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Miserables as 'Monsieur Thénardier,' beginning June 25 in Fort Worth, TX at Bass Performance Hall.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of Les Miserables, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck.

The tour is currently playing a nearly sold-out four-week run in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through June 2, 2019 with engagements announced well into the 2019/2020 season. Additional dates to be announced soon.

Jimmy Smagula fulfills a 30-year dream in joining the cast of Les Miserables. He was most recently seen as Jacey Squires in The Music Man at The Kennedy Center. On Broadway, he's performed in Billy Elliot, The Little Mermaid, To Be or Not To Be, Damn Yankees (Encores), The Phantom of the Opera, Man of La Mancha, The Full Monty. On television, he's been seen in Erase (opposite Denis Leary), The Sopranos, Better Things, Corporate, Oh Jerome No, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Greys Anatomy, Bones, Rizzoli and Isles, Parks and Recreation, Hot in Cleveland, Law & Order SVU, Sam and Cat, Jessie. On film, he has been seen in Rebel in the Rye, The Island, Step Up 3 and The Producers Movie Musical.

The principal cast includes, Nick Cartell as the fugitive 'Jean Valjean,' Josh Davis as 'Javert,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Mary Kate Moore as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Paige Smallwood as 'Eponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius' and Jillian Butler as 'Cosette.' Aubin Bradley and Cate Elefante alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Eponine.' Parker Dzuba and Parker Weathersbee alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Julia Ellen Carter, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Kelsey DeNae, Caitlin Finnie, James D. Gish, Jillian Gray, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Love, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Talia Simone Robinson, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Addison Takefman, Kyle Timson and Christopher Viljoen.

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Miserables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. Les Miserables is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 33rd year.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's Les Miserables has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original Les Miserables orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

LES MISERABLES originally opened in London at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen's Theatre on April 3, 2004 where it continues to play to packed houses and is the only version of the original production left in the world. The original Broadway production of Les Miserables opened at the Broadway Theatre on March 12, 1987 and transferred to the Imperial Theatre on October 17, 1990 running for 6,680 performances. The original US National Tour began in November 1987 and visited over 150 cities before closing in St. Louis, MO in 2006. Broadway audiences welcomed LES MIZ back to New York on November 9, 2006 where the show played the Broadhurst Theatre until its final performance on January 6, 2008.

The new production was conceived in 2009 to celebrate the 25th Anniversary, with record-breaking productions in the U.K., Australia, Korea, Japan, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, São Paulo and Dubai. The North American Tour traveled across the U.S. for two years then played a five-month engagement in Toronto before returning to the Imperial Theatre on Broadway in March 2014 for over 1,000 performances. The new production is currently playing to sold out houses across North America, Mexico City and on tour in the U.K and has also been seen in Brazil, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

To date, Les Miserables remains the 5th longest-running Broadway production of all time.





