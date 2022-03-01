Diana Ross and the Supremes Tribute Next Up at The Encore!

From Ain't No Mountain High Enough to Stop, In the Name of Love, you'll want to be there when the music of Diana Ross and The Supremes hits The Encore stage this month!

Founded as The Primettes in Detroit back in 1959, The Supremes quickly became Motown's most commercially successful act. Worldwide, their popularity rivaled that of the Beatles as they grew to become the most successful vocal group in America. With 12 number one hit singles, from Baby Love and Love Child to You Keep Me Hanging On, this is one concert that will have you singing along and reminiscing about simpler times.

There's No Stopping Us Now well describes the trio of talented singers who will be bringing The Supremes to life at The Encore. Detroit vocalist Arielle Crosby (Stevie Wonder and Queen Tributes, Motown the Musical Nat'l Tour) and GAYLE E. MARTIN (Stevie Wonder Tribute, Smokey Joe's Cafe) are joined by U of M grad/NYC based perfomer MAYA IMANI (White Christmas, Chicago, In The Heights) who also directs and choreographs this exciting concert.

"With Motown right next door, it seems only fitting that we highlight arguably the greatest female singing group of all time. Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard joined Motown Records and with the help of the legendary Barry Gordy, they were able to bridge the gap between soul and pop," shares Managing Director, Jason Briggs. "Their contributions to music are still felt to this day. The Encore is honored to pay tribute to Diana Ross and The Supremes and we can't wait to celebrate their music with you."

R. MacKenzie Lewis serves as arranger and co-Music Director, while Detroit's own ALVIN WADDLES leads another group of outstanding musicians that includes MIKE HARRINGTON on Guitar, Gavin Ryan on Drums and LEER SOBIE on Bass. This latest concert in The Encore's popular Tribute Series, sponsored by Dexter's Pub, will run for four performances only, March 17 - 20 on the Maas stage at The Encore Musical Theatre. Maybe you Can't Hurry Love, but you should hurry up and grab your tickets now for this fun and nostalgic night of music.

Tickets for TRIBUTE: Diana Ross and The Supremes are $40 and can be purchased (along with all remaining Season 13 productions) online at www.the‌encoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10AM to Noon.

The Encore continues to operate at a reduced capacity. Vaccinations are required for all cast and staff members; mask and vaccinations (or a negative COVID test) are required for those attending performances.