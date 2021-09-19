BWW Review: FANCY, A COUNTRY JUKEBOX MUSICAL Brings Live Theatre Back to Meadow Brook Theatre!

Larissa Klinger

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Meadow Brook Theatre turned the lights back on with Fancy, a Country Jukebox Musical. MBT made an innovative and crowd-pleasing pick for the first show of their 55th Anniversary Season. Fancy is a world premiere running until October 3rd and is about dreams and what they cost. After 18 months it was a wonderful to be back, safely, in that gorgeous theatre and see a new, fun, charming musical theatre show!

Originally scheduled to end the 2019-2020 season, Fancy is inspired by Reba McEntire's hit recording. Fancy is the story of a young girl turned out of her mother's house with nothing but her guitar and the clothes on her back. Her dreams come true as she rises to country music superstardom, but at what cost? There are many chart-topping, crossover hits in the show including "Mama, He's Crazy," "Before He Cheats," and "Take This Job and Shove It."

The one thing that can be said about the cast of Fancy is that smiles never left their faces and they included you in on a really good time! I found my toes tapping constantly - not because I already knew 90% of the music - but because the enthusiasm from the cast poured out into the audience and I felt like I was part of them. Fancy would be an excellent show to attend if you are not big musical theatre fan because it feels more like country karaoke except everyone has the best voice in the room.

L to R: Larissa Klinger and Max Falls

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Speaking of voices, I should talk about a few. Larissa Klinger as Fancy is hand claps all around. She puts her heart and soul into the role - you definitely see (and feel) all her passion! By the time we arrived at the title number, she had the crowd wrapped around her finger. Max Falls shines in the show. His final number, "I Can't Make You Love Me," was one of the best of show. Jacqueline Petroccia - whoa! There were times I was completely blown away her vocals. Just wow. The rest of the cast sounded fantastic together. They are Grant Cleaveland, Wyatt Cleaveland, Cory Cunningham, Lexie Farrer, Elliot Gray, Sara Kmiec, Hannah McEvilly, Richard Marlatt, Dale White, Debbie Williams, and Ron Williams.

Also, I would like to take a moment to talk about Kristen Gribbin's scenic design. It was absolutely beautiful! The simplicity of it and using all the woodwork gave it perfect country vibes. It set the atmosphere authentically without overpowering the show. Plus, I love how the performers construct set pieces into houses, bars, other venues without ever changing the actual stage - it was very well done!

L to R: Debbie Williams, Max Falls & Larissa Klinger

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

MBT tried something new and while it might not be a show you have heard of - live theatre is back! It's a show that theatre people and non-theatre people will enjoy. It's a show you can tap your foot to. Go have some fun with Fancy!

Fancy, a Country Jukebox Musical is currently running until October 3rd at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester. For more information or tickets, visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.

As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Connect with Meadow Brook Theatre on Twitter @MBTheatre, on Instagram @meadowbrooktheatre, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meadowbrook.