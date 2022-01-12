AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Comes to Midland Center For The Arts

A new musical based on the Oscar-winning film and original screenplay, An Officer and a Gentleman, is making its way around the country with two upcoming performances at Midland Center for the Arts, January 25-26 as part of the Huntington Bank Broadway & Beyond Series. Tickets are on sale now at midlandcenter.org or by calling the Ticket Office at 989-631-8250.

"A great movie can imbed itself into the cultural memory of a generation. Our goal was to build on that memory, finding new ways into the story through the lens of musical theater," says producer Stephen Gabriel of Work Light Productions.

"Like all good stories, An Officer and a Gentleman is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs and costumes-the U.S. Navy," says book writer and director Dick Scanlan. "And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor and the ways in which our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we'll achieve it."

Featuring a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the show includes hits from Rick Springfield, Styx, Debbie Gibson, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, Pat Benatar, and the Grammy-winning #1 hit single "Up Where We Belong." An Officer and a Gentleman is written and directed by multiple Tony Award-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), choreographed by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin) and music supervised and arranged by Dan Lipton (The Band's Visit, The Last Ship), with orchestrations by Dan Lipton and Nathan Dame, dance arrangements by Gary Adler. Matt Kunkel serves as Associate Director.

The design team includes scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Jon Weston, wig & hair design by Kelley Jordan, video design by Austin Switser and casting by Wojcik | Seay Casting. The live stage production is based on an original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen.

The cast for the North American tour stars Wes Williams as Zack and Mia Massaro as Paula in the title roles, along with Emily Louise Franklin as Lynette, Cameron Loyal as Sid, Amaya White as Casey Seeger, Roxy York as Esther and David Wayne Britton as Marine Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley.

Rounding out the ensemble are Zare Anguay, William Warren Carver, J Travis Cooper, Amanda Rose Gabriel, Christopher Robert Hanford, Kyler Hershman, Joey Ledonio, Nathaniel D. Lee, Logan Marks, Nicole Morris, Mary Nikols, Blake Sauceda, Elise Shangold, KD Stevens, Shelly Verden and Jillian Worthing. Andryi Nahirniak and Israel Orengo are the standbys.

An Officer and a Gentleman celebrates triumph over adversity. Zack Mayo has the raw talent and strength for the US Navy's Officer Training School. Graduating from the elite program will secure Zack's career and future. But only the brave and determined can endure the relentless commands of Drill Sergeant Foley, who is determined to weed out all those unable to pass the strenuous tests of knowledge, coordination and strength. On his journey of self-discovery, Zack finds comfort in the arms of a strong-willed local factory worker. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of friendship, commitment and honor, finds the courage to be his best self, and wins the heart of the woman he loves.

Featuring an iconic score, this production includes the Grammy and Oscar-winning #1 hit "Up Where We Belong" (Joe Cocker/Jennifer Warnes) and your favorite 80's hits including: "Higher Love" (Steve Winwood), "Owner of a Lonely Heart" (Yes), "Love is a Battlefield" and "Invincible" (Pat Benatar), "Lost In Your Eyes" (Debbie Gibson), "Right Here Waiting" (Richard Marx), "Venus" (Bananarama), "I Can't Hold Back" (Survivor), "Never Surrender" (Corey Hart), "Do The Walls Come Down" (Carly Simon), "Fly By Night" (Rush), "Hold On to Your Dream (Rick Springfield), "Overkill" (Men at Work), "Renegade" (Styx), and more.

This national touring production was developed in part during a quarantined workshop on location in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square with the tremendous support from University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic, and the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Broadway & Beyond series at Midland Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of Huntington National Bank. Huntington is a Top 10 U.S. regional bank, with dual headquarters in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a long history of supporting the communities it serves, including the Midland area.