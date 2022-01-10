Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Des Moines Awards
CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse Leads Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Helmers - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Traci Reetz and Pam Humphreys - YOUNG SHERLOCK - Story Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Tony Tandeski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Snodgrass - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Best Musical
CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Renee Davenport - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play
Maggie Schmitt - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Angela Billman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Mar Feitelson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre
Best Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Jagim - CABARET - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Meredith Toebben - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Streaming Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bailey Dorr - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
J'Kalein Madison - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
ANONYMOUS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre