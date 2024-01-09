Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Des Moines!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan HelmersKINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University

Best Direction Of A Play
Cason MurphySHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Ensemble
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam AndersonSHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Musical
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Performer In A Musical
Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Performer In A Play
Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse



