Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Des Moines!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Megan Helmers - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University
Best Direction Of A Musical
Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University
Best Direction Of A Play
Cason Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Ensemble
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Anderson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Musical
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University
Best Performer In A Musical
Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University
Best Performer In A Play
Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Play
SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University
Favorite Local Theatre
Des Moines Playhouse
Videos
|Jesus Christ Superstar
RiverCenter Adler Theatre (2/14-2/14)
|School of Rock
Des Moines Playhouse (7/12-7/28)
|Chicago
RiverCenter Adler Theatre (5/15-5/15)
|Our Town
Des Moines Playhouse (2/02-2/18)
|Mamma Mia!
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (1/23-1/28)
|The Book of Mormon
RiverCenter Adler Theatre (3/29-3/30)
|Mean Girls
Iowa State Center (Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater) (4/11-4/11)
|MJ
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (4/30-5/05)
|Funny Girl
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (3/12-3/17)
|Dragons Love Tacos
Des Moines Playhouse (3/01-3/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You