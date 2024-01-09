Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - KINKY BOOTS - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Schaefer - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mary Jo DuPrey - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD THE MUSICAL - Iowa State University

Best Direction Of A Play

Cason Murphy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Ensemble

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Anderson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Brenton Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Musical

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Performer In A Musical

Brandon Schumann - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Performer In A Play

Jordyn Johnstad - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Des Moines Metro Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Natalie Hining - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Coeur - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Morgan Wolfe - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL! - Iowa State University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zane McSheehy - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Iowa State University

Favorite Local Theatre

Des Moines Playhouse