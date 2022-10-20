Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CROWN - LIVE! Comes to the Temple Theatre

Performances are October 25 - 30, 2022.

Register for Des Moines News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
THE CROWN - LIVE! Comes to the Temple Theatre

Two actors rediscover how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate the resplendent Netflix show) in 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions.

Originally staged in 2019, the show pays due respect to both the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's historic reign and their having since passed away.

A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fifth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about! This royal comedy comes from the pen of parodic mastermind Daniel Clarkson, co-creator of Olivier Award nominee Potted Potter.

Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet and number one fan of all things royal, Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead... with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.





More Hot Stories For You


MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National TourMILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2023 Festival SeasonDes Moines Metro Opera Announces 2023 Festival Season
October 5, 2022

Des Moines Metro Opera's General and Artistic Director, Michael Egel, has announced the complete repertory for the company's 2023 Festival Season.
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.