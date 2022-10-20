THE CROWN - LIVE! Comes to the Temple Theatre

Two actors rediscover how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II (and recreate the resplendent Netflix show) in 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents and corgi impressions.

Originally staged in 2019, the show pays due respect to both the Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's historic reign and their having since passed away.

A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fifth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about! This royal comedy comes from the pen of parodic mastermind Daniel Clarkson, co-creator of Olivier Award nominee Potted Potter.

Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet and number one fan of all things royal, Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead... with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.