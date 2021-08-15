Revival Theatre Company Will Present BRUCEMORCHESTRA XIV: An Evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Revival Theatre Company has announced its five local performers appearing Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Orchestra Iowa's "Brucemorchestra XIV: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein" performed on the front lawn of the historic Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids.

Catherine Blades, Michael Penick, and Zane Hadish return to the stage after last performing together in RTC's Oklahoma! in 2019. Also joining the cast are veterans Amy Friedl Stoner of Cedar Rapids and Rosemary Gast of Cedar Falls.

"We've woven together an incredible cast of local and national talent to complement Orchestra Iowa and the classic songs of Rogers and Hammerstein," said Brian Glick, Artistic Director for RTC. "It's the perfect show to welcome back audiences to a beloved Cedar Rapids tradition."

The talent and experience of RTC's five local performers extend from stage to screen, including Midwestern and regional performances with symphonies and operas, Broadway and national tours, network television, and Carnegie Hall. Full bios for RTC's full cast of performers can be found online at revivaltheatrecompany.com.

"We love showcasing and celebrating local talent, and the performers RTC is bringing to the Brucemorchestra stage this year will help us do just that," said Orchestra Iowa Music Director, Maestro Timothy Hankewich. "The RTC cast will be a great addition to the symphony experience - a perfect treat for all the senses."

Presented annually by Orchestra Iowa, Brucemorchestra is a long-running and beloved annual tradition. It serves as the Season Opener each year for Orchestra Iowa. Skipped in 2020 due to the global pandemic and derecho, Brucemorchestra returns in 2021 to offer a program full of Rodgers & Hammerstein musical favorites in partnership with RTC.

Tickets are now on sale for "BRUCEMORCHESTRA XIV: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein through the Orchestra Iowa Ticket Office and the Arts Iowa website. Call (319) 366-8203 or visit orchestraiowa.org.