Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND At Iowa Stage

Review: Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND At Iowa Stage

This timely show runs through April 9.

Apr. 06, 2023  

In 1957 after a 91-performance Off-Broadway run, a Broadway transfer was planned for Alice Childress' "Trouble in Mind." The transfer was halted when Childress refused to soften the themes of racism in the play. Had it premiered, it would have been the first play by an African American female. That honor eventually went to Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun." "Trouble in Mind" finally made its Broadway debut on November 18, 2021. Almost 18 months later, you can see the amazing play here in Des Moines as it kicks off Iowa Stage's 2023 season.

"Trouble in Mind" tells the story of a predominantly African American cast rehearsing for a race play in the '50s. The trouble is that the roles each of them plays are very stereotypical of the times. As they rehearse the play, one of the actors, Willetta, realizes she does not want to play these stereotypical roles and she wants to play roles where she is authentically portrayed on stage. What does she decide to do? That you will have to attend the show to find out.

One of the great things about this show is the series of firsts that it represents. The first is Davida Williams making her directorial debut. The show has excellent pacing, which can be hard for experienced directors. She has also done a beautiful job of letting each audience member get a picture of what the experience of these actors was like, and at times still can be. She has directed a powerful evening of theatre that will have you contemplating the themes within the show long after the curtain closes.

Another first for this show is scenic designer Zach Hodgson, making his professional scenic debut. His set creates a rehearsal space on stage that the audience sitting on any side of the theatre can be drawn into.

It has a rustic look that pulls us into the period of the play, along with Susanna Douthit's fantastic period costumes.

For a play written almost 70 years ago, it felt particularly timely. That comes from the fantastic performances given by the cast. The cast is filled with an ensemble of actors seen on stages through the Des Moines Metro. Each of them gave incredible performances that, at moments, had the audience laughing, and at other times reflecting on what they saw.
While each actor does an exceptional job in this show, there were two that stuck out to me. The reason comes from the relationship their characters have on stage, and their performances made the characters feel as though they saw each other for who they were. The first of those actors was Tom Geraty, who plays Henry, an older gentleman that runs errands for the director. The way he treats Willetta throughout the play shows that he sees her for the artist she is.

The second of those characters is Rae Fehring as Willetta. Her character sees Henry as the person he is, even when others might not. Occasionally, an actor transcends the performance they are giving and becomes the character onstage. Fehring is giving one of those performances, and it's one I'll remember for years to come.

While "Trouble in Mind" may have been written in the '50s, the play still feels relevant today. Seeing the play will make you grateful that as Willetta does in the play, Alice Childress took a stand for the show she created and the story she knew needed to be told. Each piece of this show beautifully comes together to give audiences a show they will think about for a long time after it closes. "Trouble in Mind" plays through April 9. To learn more about the show or purchase tickets, visit the link below.




SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023&nda Photo
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM & More Set for Coralville Center for the Performing Arts 2023–2024 Seasons
The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts has announce two practically perfect season line-ups for 2023–2024!
City Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA in May Photo
City Circle Theatre Company Presents DANCING AT LUGHNASA in May
City Circle Theatre Company presents Dancing at Lughnasa at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) May 5–7 and 12–14. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM and the Sunday matinees are at 2 PM.
Review: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing Arts
September 14, 2021, is a day I will never forget.  After an 18-month break due to Covid, Broadway reopened.  Something special happened that morning.  On Good Morning America, there was a special performance from 'The Lion King' that had the cast in places around New York City, awakening the city and Broadway, leading to the cast gathering in Time Square, all during a performance of the opening song 'Circle of Life.' After an eight-year break in Des Moines, you can finally experience the breathtaking opening of 'The Lion King' again during its multi-week run at Des Moines Performing Arts.  Iowa is happy to have the show back again if the audience is any indication.
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse Photo
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse
Everybody say yeah! It's that time of year when multiple productions start opening after spending the colder winter months inside. For the spring, Des Moines Playhouse has opened its production of "Kinky Boots." While the musical is fun and had the audience on their feet at the end, the show's message couldn't be more timely.

From This Author - DC Felton

David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackst... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE LION KING at Des Moines Performing Arts
April 3, 2023

September 14, 2021, is a day I will never forget.  After an 18-month break due to Covid, Broadway reopened.  Something special happened that morning.  On Good Morning America, there was a special performance from 'The Lion King' that had the cast in places around New York City, awakening the city and Broadway, leading to the cast gathering in Time Square, all during a performance of the opening song 'Circle of Life.' After an eight-year break in Des Moines, you can finally experience the breathtaking opening of 'The Lion King' again during its multi-week run at Des Moines Performing Arts.  Iowa is happy to have the show back again if the audience is any indication.
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines PlayhouseReview: KINKY BOOTS at Des Moines Playhouse
March 26, 2023

Everybody say yeah! It's that time of year when multiple productions start opening after spending the colder winter months inside. For the spring, Des Moines Playhouse has opened its production of "Kinky Boots." While the musical is fun and had the audience on their feet at the end, the show's message couldn't be more timely.
Review: 1776 at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: 1776 at Des Moines Performing Arts
March 16, 2023

In March 0f 2020, Des Moines Performing Arts announced it was bringing the musical '1776' as part of its 2020/2021 Broadway Series. At the time, the production was billed as a pre-Broadway run. What we didn't know at the time was that it would be almost three years before the show was finally able to make it to Des Moines. Going into the opening night performance, I hoped the production would be worth the wait, but I wasn't prepared for the fantastic production I saw on stage.
Review: RUMORS at Carousel Theatre Of IndianolaReview: RUMORS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola
March 16, 2023

What did our critic think of RUHave you heard what's going on in Indianola? Not only has Carousel announced their new season, more on that at the end of this review, but they opened their latest production to a sold-out audience on March 10. The show that had a sold-out opening night is Neil Simon's 'Rumors.' If the laughter from the sold-out audience on opening night is any indication, then this is the perfect show to lift the audience out of the wintertime blues as we head into spring.MORS at Carousel Theatre Of Indianola?
Review: THE HUNDRED DRESSES at Kate Goldman Children's TheatreReview: THE HUNDRED DRESSES at Kate Goldman Children's Theatre
March 3, 2023

Our words are powerful; they can tear people down and quickly build people up. This is a lesson that kids of all ages, at times, need to be reminded of. This last weekend, Des Moines Playhouse opened 'The Hundred Dresses' as part of the Kate Goldman Children's Series. This production envelops the entire audience in more ways than one.
share