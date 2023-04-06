Review: Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND At Iowa Stage

In 1957 after a 91-performance Off-Broadway run, a Broadway transfer was planned for Alice Childress' "Trouble in Mind." The transfer was halted when Childress refused to soften the themes of racism in the play. Had it premiered, it would have been the first play by an African American female. That honor eventually went to Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun." "Trouble in Mind" finally made its Broadway debut on November 18, 2021. Almost 18 months later, you can see the amazing play here in Des Moines as it kicks off Iowa Stage's 2023 season.

"Trouble in Mind" tells the story of a predominantly African American cast rehearsing for a race play in the '50s. The trouble is that the roles each of them plays are very stereotypical of the times. As they rehearse the play, one of the actors, Willetta, realizes she does not want to play these stereotypical roles and she wants to play roles where she is authentically portrayed on stage. What does she decide to do? That you will have to attend the show to find out.

One of the great things about this show is the series of firsts that it represents. The first is Davida Williams making her directorial debut. The show has excellent pacing, which can be hard for experienced directors. She has also done a beautiful job of letting each audience member get a picture of what the experience of these actors was like, and at times still can be. She has directed a powerful evening of theatre that will have you contemplating the themes within the show long after the curtain closes.

Another first for this show is scenic designer Zach Hodgson, making his professional scenic debut. His set creates a rehearsal space on stage that the audience sitting on any side of the theatre can be drawn into.

It has a rustic look that pulls us into the period of the play, along with Susanna Douthit's fantastic period costumes.

For a play written almost 70 years ago, it felt particularly timely. That comes from the fantastic performances given by the cast. The cast is filled with an ensemble of actors seen on stages through the Des Moines Metro. Each of them gave incredible performances that, at moments, had the audience laughing, and at other times reflecting on what they saw.

While each actor does an exceptional job in this show, there were two that stuck out to me. The reason comes from the relationship their characters have on stage, and their performances made the characters feel as though they saw each other for who they were. The first of those actors was Tom Geraty, who plays Henry, an older gentleman that runs errands for the director. The way he treats Willetta throughout the play shows that he sees her for the artist she is.

The second of those characters is Rae Fehring as Willetta. Her character sees Henry as the person he is, even when others might not. Occasionally, an actor transcends the performance they are giving and becomes the character onstage. Fehring is giving one of those performances, and it's one I'll remember for years to come.

While "Trouble in Mind" may have been written in the '50s, the play still feels relevant today. Seeing the play will make you grateful that as Willetta does in the play, Alice Childress took a stand for the show she created and the story she knew needed to be told. Each piece of this show beautifully comes together to give audiences a show they will think about for a long time after it closes. "Trouble in Mind" plays through April 9. To learn more about the show or purchase tickets, visit the link below.