Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM

The film will debut at 7:00 PM, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Feb. 11, 2021  

nature of the dream, a devised film exploring Black identity in Iowa, will debut at 7:00 PM, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. It will be available for viewing through Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021. Directed by Miriam Randolph and produced by Two Steps to the Left Productions with assistance from The Des Moines Playhouse, the film is an exploration of maintaining Black identity in predominantly white spaces.

Check out photos below!

nature of the dream video-on-demand will be available at dmplayhouse.com. In order to make nature of the dream accessible to as many as possible, viewers can choose from a variety of ticket prices ranging from $5 to $100. The full ticket price will be shared by Urban Dreams and nature artists.

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM

Photo Flash: Des Moines Playhouse to Premiere NATURE OF THE DREAM


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Theater T-Shirt
Theater Sticker
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt


Related Articles View More Des Moines Stories   Shows
DM Playhouse Announces Auditions for SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Photo

DM Playhouse Announces Auditions for SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Photo

Des Moines Playhouse Announces Auditions for THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Oster Regent Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Photo

Oster Regent Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Orchestra Iowa Cancels Remainder of 2020-21 Season Photo

Orchestra Iowa Cancels Remainder of 2020-21 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wild Rice Presents THE AMAZING CELESTIAL RACE
  • Pangdemonium Presents GIRLS & BOYS
  • Wild Rice Presents GRANDMOTHER TONGUE
  • Singapore Repertory Theatre to Present THE SOUND INSIDE