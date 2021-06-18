Outdoor Production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY to be Presented by Tallgrass Theatre Company

On Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 2021, Tallgrass Theatre Company will present the Tony Award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County in concert.

The Bridges of Madison County first captured the nation's attention as a best-selling novel, became an award winning film, and is now an irresistible, two-time Tony Award winning Broadway musical. Set amidst the cornfields of Iowa in 1965, this passionate musical follows the unexpected affair of a devoted Italian-born housewife and a roving National Geographic photographer set over four heart-stirring days. Brilliantly adapted by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Marsha Norman ('night Mother, The Secret Garden, The Color Purple) with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade), it captured the 2014 Tony Award for Best Musical Score. This sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross will leave audiences breathless.

The Bridges of Madison County made its World Premiere at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2013. The show opened on Broadway in 2014 starring Kelli O'Hara and Stephen Pasquale, and was praised by The New York Times for its "breathtaking sweep of feelings." The production was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2014, taking home the awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

Tallgrass has assembled an exciting cast for this production. Renée Davenport makes her Tallgrass debut as Francesca, the warm and sensuous Italian woman turned farmer's wife. Cloris-Award winner Charlie Reese (Singin' in the Rain, Young Frankenstein) appeared in Tallgrass's production of Ordinary Days and returns here to portray National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid. The cast also includes Jonathan deLima (Bud), Bailey Dorr (Carolyn), Will Johnson (Michael), Eric Olson (Charlie), Ann Cravero (Marge), Ashley Schaffer (Marion), Anthony Cravero, Haley Gibbons, Jennifer Throckmorton, and Evie Tucker. The production is directed by Cloris Award-winner Megan Helmers (Ordinary Days, Bring it On!, A Chorus Line) with music direction by Francine Griffith (Ordinary Days). The performance will be presented in concert with a full orchestra conducted by Griffith.

The Bridges of Madison County will be presented Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26 at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater at 4100 Mills Civic Parkway in West Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets are not necessary; free will donations will be collected to help fund construction of Tallgrass's new performance space, with a suggested donation of $20 per person. Audiences are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic items. For more information, the public may visit tallgrasstheatre.org.

