Liverpool Legends to Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends will be at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 8:00pm. Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison - sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother's legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever.

Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. You'll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.

This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, and she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these Four Lads will bring you "The Complete Beatles Experience."

