Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Liverpool Legends to Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

The performance will take place on November 22.

By: Nov. 19, 2024
Liverpool Legends to Bring THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends will be at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 8:00pm. Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise Harrison - sister of George Harrison, to honor her brother's legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever.

LATEST NEWS

ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Comes to Des Moines Performing Arts
Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE Will Embark on North American Tour
Photos: Madison Mosley and the Cast of the North American Tour of BEETLEJUICE
Voting Open for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as I Want To Hold Your Hand, She Loves You and Twist and Shout. You'll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. And in The End, Come Together and sing and dance to classics like Get Back, Here Comes the Sun and Hey Jude.

This one-of-a-kind Beatles show is narrated by Louise Harrison, and she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. With precise attention to every musical detail, along with costume changes, vintage instruments and special effects, Liverpool Legends will make you feel like you are watching the real thing! Together, these Four Lads will bring you "The Complete Beatles Experience."




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos