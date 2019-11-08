City Circle Theatre Company Presents ANNIE, December 6â€“15

City Circle Theatre Company of Coralville will present Annie on December 6-8 and 13-15, 2019 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.

Little Orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts in this fun-filled musical based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, she foils Miss Hannigan's evil conspiracies, adopts a lovable mutt named Sandy, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Annie features some of the greatest musical theater hits ever written including "Tomorrow" and "It's a Hard Knock Life."

"Annie is a wonderful holiday season activity for the whole family. In fact, our cast members themselves range in age from 7 to 72!" says director Liz Tracey. "People will recognize several City Circle veterans in the cast, and we are also excited to welcome many new performers to this company."

During the performances of Annie, City Circle will be collecting cash and gift card donations to benefit the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. Anyone who donates will be entered to win tickets to an upcoming City Circle performance with winners drawn at each performance.

Tickets to the show can be purchased online at coralvillearts.org, by phone at 319-248-9370, at the CCPA box office at 1301 5th Street in Coralville, or at the Coralville Recreation Center. Student Rush tickets will be available at the Box Office for the Saturday, December 7 one hour prior to the performance for $10 per ticket.





