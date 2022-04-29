Yameneika Saunders Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 5 - 7

Comedy Works has announced that Yamaneika Saunders will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Most recently appearing on Netflix's stand-up series The Degenerates, Yamaneika Saunders has been captivating audiences across the country with her dynamic stage presence for over a decade. Yamaneika is currently a writer on season 2 of HBO Max's That Damn Michael Che and she is one of the main characters in Amy Schumer's Life & Beth.

Yamaneika has since tackled both the New York and LA comedy scenes by combining her high energy improvisational observations and stories with a unique and bold perspective on life. In early 2015, Yamaneika co-starred in Oxygen's Funny Girls, a docu-series following six female comedians through their everyday lives. Prior to that, Yamaneika was a series regular on Comedy Central's animated online series In Security.

Yamaneika has been a guest star on shows including The Jim Gaffigan Show, Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and TruTV shows Comedy Knockout and Friends of the People. Her voiceover work can be heard on Inside Amy Schumer. A former panelist on The Meredith Vieira Show, her stand-up has been featured on NBC's Last Comic Standing and AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, with a half-hour special on Comedy Central released in 2017. You can also hear her on her weekly podcast Rantin' and Ravin'.

