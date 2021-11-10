Vintage Theatre Productions Presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Beginning This Month

Vintage Theatre Productions presents Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" November 26, 2021 - January 9, 2022. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays (beginning Dec.11) and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, December 23 and January 6 at 7:30 p.m. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Originally presented as a television extravaganza, this famous fairy tale has been re-fashioned and set to music by two great masters of the musical. The characters are given greater depth plus a more human quality, and it is only through Cinderella's innocent faith in a miracle that allows her wish to go to the ball to come true! "Cinderella" was nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Book of a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.

The cast includes Camryn Nailah (Ella), Elton Tanega (Prince Topher), Sonsharae Tull (Sebastian), Rajdulari (Marie/Fairy Godmother), Kara Morrissey (Charlotte), Adrienne Asterita (Madame), Logan Traver (Jean-Michele), Stephanie Garcia (Gabrielle), Preston Adams (Lord Pinkleton), with ensemble members Gabe Morales, Hanna Dotson, Kerri Emswiller, Shadiya Lyons, Andy Nuanhngan, Dallas Slankard, Ronald McQueen and Cory Klements.

This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein's most beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible" and "Ten Minutes Ago," alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto by Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

