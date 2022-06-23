Vintage Theatre Productions Presents GYPSY, July 1- July 31

Often referred to as America's greatest musical, Vintage Theatre Productions presents "Gypsy" July 1 through July 31. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Performances on Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon will be added soon. Vintage Theatre is located at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Tickets ranging from $20 - $38 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

"Gypsy" is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughter's success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set across American in the 1920's when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, this landmark show features iconic music, two bit hustlers and an unforgettable Mama Rose!

This beloved and award-winning musical includes "May We Entertain You?" "Together, Wherever We Go," "Rose's Turn," and of course, "Everything's Coming Up Roses."

The cast includes Mary Louise Lee (Mama Rose), Camryn Nallah Torres (Louise), Michaela Murray (June), Michael O'Shea (Herbie), Joe Barnard (Tulsa), Jenny Mather (Tessie Tura), Faith Slobahn (Mazeppa), ShaShauna Staton (Electra), Joey Wishnia (Pop), Shannon McCarthy (Uncle Joe) with ensemble members Kyra Archuleta, Antigone Biddle, Adriana Gonzales, Evan McDermott, Antonia Monsolino, Kennedy Russell, Joseph Sanford, Joe Steiner and Ria Tyree.

** Please note date change from June 24 - July 1