Vintage Theatre Productions Announces 2021-2022 Season

Vintage Theatre Productions announces the return of live performances with eleven shows scheduled for the 2021 - 2022 season. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Season tickets are now on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

Five Guys Named Moe

July 23 - August 22, 2021

Nickelsen Auditorium



Music by Louis Jordan, Book by Clarke Peters

Directed by Christopher Page-Sanders and Lee Ann Scherlong, Music direction by Dr. Michael Williams



Nomax, whose girlfriend has left him and who is without money, finds Big Moe, Four-Eyed Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Little Moe emerging from his 1930s-style radio to comfort him. They sing the hit songs of songwriter and saxophonist Louis Jordan, whose new slant on jazz paved the way for rock and roll in the 1950s.

Young Frankenstein

September 17 - October 31, 2021

Nickelsen Auditorium

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks, Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Directed by Linda Suttle, Music direction by Brandon Bill



It's Alive! From the creators of Broadway's record-breaking musical comedy sensation, The Producers, comes "Young Frankenstein" a monster of a hit musical based on Mel Brooks' classic comedy film masterpiece. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life.

Cross Words

October 1 - November 7, 2021

Bond-Trimble Theatre

by Scott Gibson

Directed by Andy Anderson

Winner of the 2019 Mystery Suspense Thriller New Play Showcase! Married couple Tim and Flora stand to inherit Aunt Rosamunde's vast fortunate when she dies. But since the old girl doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon, can these two former actors hasten her demise?

Cinderella

November 26, 2021 - January 9, 2022

Nickelsen Auditorium

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Christopher Page-Sanders, Music direction TBA

Originally presented as a television extravaganza, this famous fairy tale has been re-fashioned and set to music by two great masters of the musical. The characters are given greater depth plus a more human quality, and it is only through Cinderella's innocent faith in a miracle that allows her wish to go to the ball to come true!

The Twelve Dates of Christmas

November 27 - December 19, 2021

Bond-Trimble Theatre



by Ginna Hoben

Directed by Margaret Norwood

After seeing her fiancée kiss another woman at the televised Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary's life falls apart - just in time for the holidays. Over the next year, she stumbles back into the dating world, where "romance" ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary's growing cynicism, until the charm and innocence of a five-year-old boy unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love.

Grace & Glorie

January 7 - February 13, 2022

Bond-Trimble Theatre



by Tom Ziegler

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Haley Johnson & Deborah Persoff

Glorie is tense, unhappy and guilt-ridden, her only child having been killed in an auto accident when she was driving. As she attempts to care for and comfort the cantankerous Grace, the sophisticated Glorie gains new perspectives on values and life's highs and lows.

Shakespeare in Love

February 11 - March 20, 2022

Nickelsen Auditorium



by Lee Hall, from the screen play by Tom Stoppard

Directed by TBA

Backstage antics collide with real world drama as a young Will Shakespeare is desperate to cure his writer's block. When he meets a new muse, the beautiful Viola, he thinks he has solved his problem. But Viola would rather be on stage, where no woman is permitted! Adapted from the Academy Award winning, the creation of the greatest tragedy ever written has never been more entertaining!

Picasso at the Lapin Agile

March 11 - April 24, 2022

Bond-Trimble Theatre



by Steve Martin

Directed by Steve Wilson

Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso have a chance meeting in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

April 15 - May 22, 2022

Nickelsen Auditorium



By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Bernie Cardell



Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a Southern family in crisis; especially former star athlete son, Brick and his fiery, sexual wife, Maggie. The family has gathered to celebrate the birthday of patriarch Big Daddy Pollitt and his return from the Ochsner Clinic with, what he has been told is, a clean bill of health, but it becomes clear that the Pollitt family has long constructed a web of deceit for itself.

Blackademics

May 13 - June 19, 2022

Bond-Trimble Theatre



by Idris Goodwin

Directed by Betty Hart

Two female African-American scholars arrive for their coveted dinner reservation at a select café. But what starts as a celebration, quickly takes a hilarious and raucous turn. Banter turns to debate, and debate into battle as the women figuratively and literally vie for a seat at the table.

Gypsy

June 24 - July 31, 2022

Nickelsen Auditorium



Music by Jule Styne, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by Arthur Laurents

Directed by Bernie Cardell, Music direction TBA

Starring Mary Louise Lee as Mama Rose!

Regarded by many as the greatest musical ever created, "Gypsy" is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set all across America in the 1920's, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, this landmark show features iconic music, two bit hustlers and an unforgettable Mama Rose!