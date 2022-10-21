Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vintage Theatre Presents the Regional Premiere of DOT Next Month

Performances run November 11 – December 18, 2022.

Oct. 21, 2022  
Vintage Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of "DOT," November 11 through December 18 at 1468 Dayton St. in Aurora. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ranging from $20 - $34 are on sale by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org.

The holidays are always a wild family affair at the Shealy house. But this year, Dotty and her three grown children gather with more than exchanging presents on their minds. As Dotty struggles to hold on to her memory, her children must fight to balance care for their mother and for themselves. This twisted and hilarious new play grapples unflinchingly with aging parents, midlife crises, and the heart of a West Philly neighborhood.

The cast includes Latifah Johnson (Dotty), Phil Luna (Adam), Tim Ivanthong (Fidel), Kenya Fashaw (Averie), Sarah Duttlinger (Jackie), Jedonn Bell (Donnie), ShaShauna Stanton (Shelly). Arabella Beaubrun and Christine Shutt understudy the female roles.

Colman Domingo gained acclaim for his performance as Mr. Bones in the Broadway musical "The Scottsboro Boys," for which he received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He is known for his role as recovering drug addict Ali on Euphoria, for which he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2022, and his role as Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead. As a writer, his plays and musicals include "Dot," "Wild with Happy" and "A Boy and His Soul," the Tony Award nominated Broadway musical "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" and Geffen Playhouse's groundbreaking musical "Light's Out: Nat King Cole." His production company, Edith Productions, has a first look deal with AMC Studios for which he is developing television, film, theater, and animation projects.

Vintage Theatre presents "DOT" A Regional Premiere Nov. 11 - Dec. 18 Fri/Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Sun. at 2:30 p.m.; Mon. Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. $20 - $34 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.org Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 * Adult situations and explicit language. Recommended for ages 16+. Run time is 2 hours 15 minutes with one 15 minute intermission.



