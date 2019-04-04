This revolutionary play changed theatrical history by unapologetically putting gay men's lives onstage which had never been seen before in a realistic way.

Vintage Theatre presents "The Boys in the Band" April 19 through May 26 at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 - $32 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

This comic drama centers on a group of gay men gathering in a NYC apartment for a birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity.



The cast includes Dakota Hill (Michael), Frankie Millington (Donald), Troy Lakey (Hank), Archie Archuleta (Larry), Bobby Bennett (Harold), Jacob Stephenson (Cowboy), Jayce Johnson (Alan), Quincy Harris (Bernard) and Andy Nuanhngam (Emory).

This groundbreaking play premiered Off-Broadway in 1968 and ran for 1,001 performances. Despite the success of the play, all the gay members of the original company stayed in the closet after the premiere. Between 1984 and 1993, five of the gay men in the original production (as well as director Robert Moore and producer Richard Barr) died in the ensuing AIDS epidemic.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2018, "The Boys in the Band" made its Broadway debut at the Booth Theatre in an unprecedented production featuring a cast of entirely out-and-proud gay actors.





