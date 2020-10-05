Vintage Theatre Presents MURDERERS at Vintage Theatre In Aurora

The show runs October 9 - November 8.

Vintage Theatre presents "Murderers" at Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010 October 9 through November 8. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $30 and available online at www.vintagetheatre.org or by calling 303-856-7830.

Starring Mary Campbell as Lucy and Mari Geasair, reprising her 2008 role, as Minka! Gerald will be played by Troy Lakey.

In this trio of inter-connected monologues, Jeffrey Hatcher paints a picture of the Riddle Key Luxury Retirement Community that is both thrilling and hilarious. You'll meet three unlikely criminals: Gerald, Lucy, and Minka. Each one...a murderer! You already know whodunnit. Now get ready to find out why and how!

The stories:

The Man Who Married His Mother-in- Law

Margaret Faydle Comes to Town

Match Wits with Minka Lupina

