Video: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! at Denver Center For the Performing Arts

All new video footage has been released from Gutenberg! The Musical at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Check out the video here!

In this two-person musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new, ill-advised project – a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract.

Performances run at the Garner Galleria Theatre through May 4, 2025.

