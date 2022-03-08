VIDEO: First Look at the National Tour of TOOTSIE in Denver

The National Tour of Tootsie comes to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts beginning this month. Get a first look at the show in the video below!

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical features a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

Performances run March 29 - April 10, 2022. Learn more at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/tootsie/