VIDEO: First Look at THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at Denver Center

The production is running through May 1, 2022 at the Garner Galleria Theatre.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Denver Center For the Performing Arts is now presenting The Other Josh Cohen. Nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, the production is running through May 1, 2022 at the Garner Galleria Theatre.

Get a first look in the video below!

Enter the quirky world of Josh Cohen's New York City apartment... as it is getting robbed. Thus begins the hilarious rock-and-roll romantic comedy about good guy Josh, caught in a lifelong battle with bad luck. Broke and alone, all hope seems lost - until a mysterious letter arrives that changes his life forever. Two actors play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in a 90-minute life-changing laugh-fest that will leave you feeling better about the world.

Learn more at https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/the-other-josh-cohen/.

