Updates Announced for DCPA Cabaret Summer Lineup At The Garner Galleria Theatre

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Cabaret announces two shows for the summer lineup at The Garner Galleria Theatre; Rockin' and Rollin' with Miss Rhythm: The Story of R&B Legend Ruth Brown plays two weekends only June 3&4 and June 10&11, and Dixie is back where it all started with Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I learned while I Was Drinking Last Thursday) June 22 through July 17. Tickets are on sale now at denvercenter.org.

June 3&4 and June 10&11, 2022

Before Etta James, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner, there was Ruth Brown-the legendary rhythm and blues singer best known for her hits "Mama He Treats Your Daughter Mean," "Teardrops from My Eyes" and "5-10-15 Hours." Her powerhouse voice and sassy squeal brought such worldwide success to Atlantic Records in the 1950's, it was deemed "the house that Ruth built!"

Rockin' and Rollin' with Miss Rhythm: The Story of R&B Legend Ruth Brown is a concert performance in the style of the renowned rhythm and blues singer, starring Sheryl McCallum (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway; Xanadu, Oklahoma! and The Wild Party at the DCPA) and featuring David Nehls (The Great American Trailer Park Musical, composer/lyricist; Xanadu and The Other Josh Cohen at the DCPA). Ruth Brown is a pioneer in the development of rock, blues and jazz, a Tony and Grammy award-winner and an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A true original who showed grace and strength with a great sense of humor, Ruth Brown took the stage with as much talent as she did warmth. Here's to Ruth!

June 22 - July 17, 2022

Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I learned while I Was Drinking Last Thursday) originated right here in Denver, at The Garner Galleria Theatre, before touring the country, and now the show is back! Dixie Longate is known for her phenomenal success and hilarious antics in her wildly popular show, Dixie's Tupperware Party. In her hit show, Ms. Longate has reviewers cheering and audiences on their feet with nonstop laughter. Put on your cowboy boots and walk into her favorite honky-tonk as Dixie shares lessons learned after a hard night of drinking. What do a jeweled crown, a cardboard cutout of Julie Andrews and a box of moon pies have in common? Spend the night with Dixie and find out as she swaps her Tupperware bowls for a mechanical bull.

"I'm so stinking happy to be riding my bull back into Denver to share a whole month with y'all," says Dixie Longate. "Having to be stuck at home with my kids, watching reruns of 'Peppa Pig' for the last two years really made me yearn to get out of my trailer and share some laughs, some life lessons and some cocktails with you fine people. So, grab some friends, belly up to the bar and share a night with me back at DCPA."

