UNCO To Present A Concert And Silent Auction Benefitting The People Of Ukraine

Join the UNC College of Performing and Visual Arts for Ukraine Aid, a concert and silent auction benefiting the people of Ukraine. The University Symphony Orchestra, led by Dr. Russell Guyver with concertmaster Edward W. Hardy, will present a program including works by Beethoven and Florence Price with guest soprano Courtney Caston. The UNC Choirs, along with Dr. Adam Zukiewicz, Dr. Melissa Malde, Drew Zaremba, and Kristi Muzzio, will also perform a variety of selections to raise awareness for Ukrainian humanitarian relief needs.

The School of Art and Design faculty and students will contribute their artwork for a silent auction in the lobby of the Campus Commons center. Proceeds will go to the University of Northern Colorado's Center for International Education emergency fund, which supports UNC international students and scholars in crisis, whether they are impacted by conflict around the world, medical emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances.

This concert will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM MDT at the UNC Campus Commons Performance Hall & Gallery, 1051 22nd Street, Greeley, 80547.

Follow this link to purchase your in-person or Livestream tickets today: https://tickets.unco.edu/online/article/music/