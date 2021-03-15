Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Aspen Presents 'Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives'

The concert features Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley.

Mar. 15, 2021  
Theatre Aspen Presents 'Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives'

Join Theatre Aspen this spring for a triumphant return to live music!

Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives features Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley, three of Broadway's biggest voices belting the songs that shaped our lives, arranged like you've never heard them before.

This world premiere, one-night-only event will include hits from Elton and Adele, to Broadway and Beyond.

The concert takes place on April 11 at 5pm MT.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://theatreaspen.org/playlist/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly
Haiden Pederson
Haiden Pederson
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
TWO FEET Canceled at Fox Theatre Photo

TWO FEET Canceled at Fox Theatre

Creede Repertory Theatre Announces On Demand Streaming of Beth Kanders TO THE MOON Photo

Creede Repertory Theatre Announces On Demand Streaming of Beth Kander's TO THE MOON

Stories On Stage Presents COLOR PLATES Streaming Live From Boulders Nomad Playhouse Photo

Stories On Stage Presents COLOR PLATES Streaming Live From Boulder's Nomad Playhouse

Buntport Theater Company Presents THE ARMCHAIR AMATEURS Photo

Buntport Theater Company Presents THE ARMCHAIR AMATEURS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mad Horse Theatre Presents Virtual Chit Chat
  • City Theater Announces MisCast Concert 2021
  • Center Theatre Expands General Admission Movie Schedule Beginning This Month
  • New England School Of Communications' OVERDRIVE Will Benefit The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter