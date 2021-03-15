Theatre Aspen Presents 'Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives'

Join Theatre Aspen this spring for a triumphant return to live music!

Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives features Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone and Elizabeth Stanley, three of Broadway's biggest voices belting the songs that shaped our lives, arranged like you've never heard them before.

This world premiere, one-night-only event will include hits from Elton and Adele, to Broadway and Beyond.

The concert takes place on April 11 at 5pm MT.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://theatreaspen.org/playlist/.