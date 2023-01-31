Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Aspen Now Accepting Submissions for Fourth Annual SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 7 for the organization's fourth annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, to be held from September 7-14 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre, awarding $10,000 to two festival works chosen by a selection panel of distinguished theatre makers.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Beau Bridges, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, and more.

In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

In 2022, Theatre Aspen created the Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund which provides $10,000 grants to two chosen festival works to support future development. This year a selection panel, to be announced, will choose two works to receive the 2023 grants. The inaugural grant recipients were Avaaz by Michael Shayan and Sally: A Solo Play by Sandra Seaton.

Submissions for the 2023 Festival can be made by clicking here. The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 7 before the festival on September 7-14 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.

ABOUT THEATRE ASPEN

For thirty-eight years Theatre Aspen has been rekindling a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season at Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals, complemented by an assortment of community events including late-night cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. To learn more about Theatre Aspen visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970-925-9313.




