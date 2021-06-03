Theatre Aspen Education To Produce The Most-Ever Productions This Summer; Plus New Classes

Producing Director Jed Bernstein announced today that Theatre Aspen Education will present three summertime productions this year, the most ever for the organization, including a first-ever Shakespeare-in-the-Park: A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 8 - 10) in the John Denver Sanctuary. Also on the docket are productions of Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr. (July 29 - 31) and Peter and the Starcatcher (August 5 - 8) at the District Theater.

In addition to these three productions, Theatre Aspen Education will offer more than 20 classes for rising K-12th grade students - from creative drama and puppetry to musical theatre dance, singing and acting. In a continued effort to bolster outreach, the education department will also launch a brand-new community initiative, in collaboration with Pitkin County Library: "Theatre Aspen Storytime." This weekly program, Tuesday mornings at 10:30 AM beginning July 13 and running through August 17, will feature special guest readers of children's books and will be offered free of charge. It kicks off this July with Bernstein presenting Shel Silverstein's beloved classic, The Giving Tree.

A complete catalog of summer education offerings can be found at theatreaspen.org/education

"The Theatre Aspen Education program is among the country's finest and most robust. We have continued to expand our reach and programming over the past 27 years, and I could not be prouder of the entire team and our students," said Bernstein. "It is our mission to educate the next generation of theatre artists and enthusiasts - with everything from K-12 classes to full productions - and this year's lineup has it all."

Elissa Russell, Director of Education Programming & Administration, added, "Serving the students who live in the Roaring Fork Valley and visit our community is our number one priority, especially after this tumultuous past year. We are thrilled to offer a wide variety of skill-building, fun-filled programming that will benefit our students on stage and off."

Theatre Aspen Education tickets, along with single tickets to all Theatre Aspen summer 2021 offerings, are available beginning Friday, June 11 at TheatreAspen.org or by phone at 970 925 9313.

Theatre Aspen is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, students, and staff this summer. Mobile ticketing, cashless transactions, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection policies will remain in effect at all performances. Masks will be required to attend all education performances.

As previously announced, Theatre Aspen's 2021 Hurst Theatre mainstage season features Chicago (June 30 - July 22) and Rock of Ages (July 30 - August 21). This year's Solo Flights festival of one-person shows returns August 25 - 31. More information about Solo Flights programming will be announced shortly.

