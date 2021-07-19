The Minimalists Come to Comedy Works South, September 22

Comedy Works has announced that The Minimalist: Love People, Use Things Tour will at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Joshua Fields Millburn & Ryan Nicodemus, known to their audience as The Minimalists, help more than 20 million people live meaningful lives with less through their website, books, podcast, and films.

They have been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Time magazine. They have spoken at Harvard, Apple, and Google.

The Minimalists Podcast is often the #1 health podcast on Apple Podcasts, and their popular documentaries, Minimalism and Less Is Now, are available on Netflix.

Performing Wednesday, September 22, Visit ComedyWorks.com.