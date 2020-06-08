The Ghost Light Sessions to Continue Throughout Summer

The Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) continues to host regional musicians in its newly formed live stream series, The Ghost Light Sessions.

The venue debuted the virtual music series early May as a way to bring live music to those during quarantine and to also give a stage for local musicians to do what they do best - entertain. The Ghost Light Sessions will continue throughout the summer on Thursday evenings and will offer something many of us are truly missing - the love and thrill of a live show.

New to the series, as business operation guidelines continue to evolve, it will begin to partner with local restaurants/bars for live streamed watch party locations. First up, will be the Vail Brewing Company, hosting the live stream with drink specials during the June 11 show.

Taking the stage on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm will The Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue featuring Dark Star Orchestra's Rob Eaton. Based originally on a premise of player interchangeability to suit the situation, compatibility and success have coalesced the band into its present configuration. The band's forte lies in its faithful rendering of Grateful Dead material, both originals and covers. Achieved through a careful balance of comprehension and execution of the more defined musical elements of the material with a fearless passion to connect with the elusive "X factor" that Jerry Garcia spoke of. The Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Revue remains aligned with the Dead's creed of playing off the energy of the audience and making them an integral component. For this performance the band will comprise of: Rob Eaton Sr. (Dark Star Orchestra & Multiple Grammy Award Winner), Rob Eaton Jr. (Town Cavalry, Drunken Hearts Alum), Jim Allard (Dark Star Orchestra Alum, Dead Zone) and Jake Wolf (The Original Shakedown Street, WWG's Pickin on the Dead).

The following week Thursday, June 18 at 7pm will be The Johnny Schleper Band. Schleper was born and raised in the Vail Valley and got into music at age 15 when his dad got him a guitar. On top of his solo acts, Schleper also helps create a buzz in the Vail music scene joining other musicians and bands. His regular shows are at The Red Lion, but he also performs at Vail Ale House with Schlep N Wolf once a month and at Shakedown with Town Cavalry. "I think what really motivates me is to see people singing along," he said. "I like to mix it up - classic rock, reggae, blues, county and all that good stuff."

Rounding out the month on Thursday, June 25 at 7pm will be Brothers Keeper. A Rock n Roll Band like you haven't seen in a long, long time, unless you've seen THEM lately. The group consists of Scott Rednor, on guitar and vocals, Michael Jude, on bass and vocals, and John Michel on drums and vocals. Michael and John spent almost 20 years with the John Oates Band (Hall and Oates). Scott has been involved in recording and touring projects for more than 25 years, owns and operates "Shakedown Bar" in Vail Village while also standing in on guitar and vocals for "WEEN minus one" tours after, the birth of the original "Dean Ween Group." The debut album "Todd Meadows," from Brothers Keeper featured Blues Traveler front man, John Popper, and NYC Rock Pioneer, Jono Manson. The album was picked up by more than 100 radio stations across the country, spent 4 months at #2 on the Jamband Radio charts, and spent many months in top 50 on AAA radio. The band successfully completed tours of the US, Italy and Canada in 2016. They have since been recording their second release and quarantine has been kind to this group, as they have given birth to a wealth of beautiful new songs.

"We believe nothing can compare to the feeling and power of a live performance. The exhilaration is palpable. The arts transcend generations, they bring communities together, they cross cultures and unite us all. That is why we feel it is essential to keep the music going - especially now as we need, more than ever, to find a way to reconnect," said Duncan Horner, Executive Director.

A virtual tip jar will be available during each show. Help support these local musicians by tuning in for free at: www.vilarpac.org/streaming.

