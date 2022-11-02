The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company will kick off the holiday season with the American holiday classic, "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play."



The story of hope, faith, and the power of community comes to life on stage as a captivating 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of a virtuosic, tight-knit ensemble that embodies a few dozen characters and live foley artistry, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. The show is based on the story, "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern and adapted by Joe Landry. Longtime Fine Arts Center patrons are sure to recognize actors Colton Pratt, Michael Lee, Sammy Gleason, and Tracy Nicole Taylor, who have graced the Fine Arts Center stage countless times for more than a decade. We are thrilled to have Dana Scurlock, returning to the FAC stage along with main stage newcomers AJ Vafiades and Gabriel Meadows.



"For so many people, this show is part of their tradition. It's what they do. The holidays haven't started until they watch It's a Wonderful Life," said Director, Marisa Hebert.



"I hope that everyone who comes to see it finds something in it they relate to. I really hope it helps people feel connected to each other."



Patrons can expect this show to build on this season's idea of community and belonging, as it dives into how our community impacts us and how we impact our community.



In true Fine Arts Center form, patrons can expect some surprises and an effort to make a show set in the 1940s feel more current.



"We've mixed it up a little bit," said Hebert.



"It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" is recommended for general audiences.