The Fine Arts Center Presents THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company is excited to present "The Bridges of Madison County," Feb. 13-March 1, 2020, a musical by Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman, based on the best-selling novel by Robert James Waller. This production is directed and choreographed by Nathan Halvorson.

"'The Bridges of Madison County' has one of the most beautiful and luscious scores written in the last twenty years. It is a dream come true to present this powerful piece of musical theatre, led by the formidable talents of Jennifer DeDominici and Dieter Bierbrauer," said Halvorson. "This story is so much more than the simple romance we might remember from the original book and movie. It is a captivating look at the choices we make throughout our lives and how we feel about them upon deeper reflection. Audiences are certain to deeply empathize with the humanity in the storytelling and be swept away by the splendor of the music."

"The Bridges of Madison County" tells the story of Francesca, an Italian war bride transplanted to rural Iowa. While her husband and children are out of town at the 1965 state fair, she meets the ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid. What happens over the next four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life. This sweeping romance asks timeless questions about the roads we travel, the doors we open, and the bridges we dare to cross. The lush, expressive score by Brown won Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.

The musical stars FAC favorite Jennifer DeDominici (Francesca) and Dieter Bierbrauer (Robert), in his FAC debut. They are joined by Jeffrey Roark (Bud), Susan Dawn Carson (Marge), Bob Morsch (Charlie), Rachel Daguman (Carolyn), Mark Autry (Michael), Kelli Dodd (Marian), Carmen Shedd (Chiara), and Ben Fowler (Paolo).

The creative team includes Stephanie McGuffin (musical director), Lex Liang (scenic/costume design), Jonathan Spencer (lighting design), and Kate L. Ferdinandi (production stage manager).

Tickets are now on sale at fac.coloradocollege.edu or through the box office at (719) 634-5583.





