The Dollop Comes To Newman Center, February 21

Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcomes The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds to Newman Center at The University of Denver on Friday, February 21st at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8th at 10am.

Tickets are $37.50 and a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $75.00 that include a post-show meet and greet. All tickets may be purchased through the Newman Center Box Office, or www.newmantix.com, or 303-871-7220.

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. History buff Dave decided to turn his hobby into a podcast. Each episode he reads one weird and disturbing story from the American past to Gareth, who has never heard the tale. Gareth's hilarious reactions are why The Dollop is in the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the US, Canada, and Australia.





