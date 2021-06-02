The Dollop Come to Paramount Theatre, September 18

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly present The Dollop with Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 18th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $37.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a post-show Q&A for $75.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. History buff Dave decided to turn his hobby into a podcast. Each episode he reads one weird and disturbing story from the American past to Gareth, who has never heard the tale. Gareth's hilarious reactions are why The Dollop is in the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the US, Canada, and Australia.

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's and returning premier sponsors Bigtop Studios and Sexy Pizza. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city-with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway.

High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its eighth year September 16 - 18, 2021.