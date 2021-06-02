Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Dollop Come to Paramount Theatre, September 18

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds.

Jun. 2, 2021  

The Dollop Come to Paramount Theatre, September 18

High Plains Comedy Festival, Illegal Pete's, and Comedy Works Entertainment proudly present The Dollop with Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 18th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $37.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a post-show Q&A for $75.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4th at 10:00am at ParamountDenver.com.

The Dollop is a US history podcast with comedian hosts Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. History buff Dave decided to turn his hobby into a podcast. Each episode he reads one weird and disturbing story from the American past to Gareth, who has never heard the tale. Gareth's hilarious reactions are why The Dollop is in the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the US, Canada, and Australia.

High Plains Comedy Festival is held each fall in Denver, Colorado with title sponsor Illegal Pete's and returning premier sponsors Bigtop Studios and Sexy Pizza. Founded in 2013 by Denver comedian/writer Adam Cayton-Holland, the Festival features a mix of local and national comics in venues throughout the city-with a special emphasis on the historic Baker neighborhood surrounding South Broadway.

High Plains has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most talent-packed and fun-filled festivals in the country and returns for its eighth year September 16 - 18, 2021.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Denver Stories
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens Friday Photo

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Opens Friday

BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Arvada Center Photo

BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Arvada Center

VIDEO FLASHBACK: Im Free From THE WHOS TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts Photo

VIDEO FLASHBACK: 'I'm Free' From THE WHO'S TOMMY at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Almost Adults Announces LGBTQ+ Short Play Program For Gay Pride Month Photo

Almost Adults Announces LGBTQ+ Short Play Program For Gay Pride Month


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • VIDEO: ABS-CBN Releases 'Feel Good Pilipinas' Dance Video
  • THE QUEST FOR THE ADARNA Streams From Repertory Philippines This Month
  • VIDEO: Ballet Philippines is Now Streaming A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM