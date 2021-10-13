Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble Presents THE NAKED VOICE

CVAE begins a new season in glorious celebration of the unaccompanied, unamplified, unmasked human voice.

Oct. 13, 2021  

Join the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble as they celebrate the human voice with THE NAKED VOICE on Friday, October 29 7:30 P.M. at St. Mary's Cathedral.

In the vibrant acoustics of St. Mary's Cathedral, we will tap the roots of our centuries-old choral heritage with the floor-to-ceiling resonance of Renaissance masterpieces by Thomas Tallis and Josquin des Prez.

New works by living composers Elliot Cole, Andrew Balfour, and Reena Esmail will challenge singers and listeners alike to step beyond the familiar, finding fresh perspectives on the vitality of our art and its extraordinary ability to tell our collective story.

With special guest Pamela Chaddon, cello.

Admission is free, but donations sustain us and will be gratefully accepted. Visit www.cvae.org for more information.


