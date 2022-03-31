The 14th Annual Aspen Fringe Festival Returns to the Wheeler Opera House for Star-Studded JUNEFEST, June 10 - 11

The Aspen Fringe Festival returns for the 14th year, June 10 - 11, at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado. AFF's JuneFest will feature Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and Tony Award-nominated actress Beth Malone.

The two-day event will kick off with the vibrant and emotionally charged Heisenberg by Simon Stephens. Heisenberg originally opened on Broadway in 2016 to great acclaim starring Tony Award nominees Mary Louise Parker and Denis Arndt. The performance will feature Aspen's own Nikki Boxer and Mike Monroney and will be followed by a post-show talk with the playwright Simon Stephens.

Saturday's AFF Performance Salon will celebrate Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and feature special guest Tony Award-nominated actress Beth Malone. Roaring Fork Valley locals and award-winning professional artists perform excerpts from Mr. Stephen's original works.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time: Tony & Olivier Award for Best Play

Sea Wall: Acclaimed short film starring Emmy Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott

On the Edges of the New Air I Stop and Wait for a Time: Words by Simon Stephens, dance performance by former Aspen Santa Fe Ballet dancer Seia Rassenti

Morning Sun: Excerpt from the new Off-Broadway play

Musical selection from Cornelia Street: Book by Simon Stephens, music by Mark Eitzel, performance by Tony Award nominee Beth Malone

... and more featuring visiting & local performers

Tickets for the festival will be on sale soon and can be purchased at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, Colorado; by visiting aspenshowtix.com; or by calling 970-920-5770.

Founded in 1994 by David Ledingham, The Aspen Fringe Festival is dedicated to the idea that great art stimulates cultural discussion, inspires other artists and encourages people to think and act globally. To that end, we are committed to bringing exceptional performing arts and artists to Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley to provide opportunities for local performers, artists and audiences to collaborate with them and be stimulated by their work.

"Art can change the world, one performance at a time," said David Ledingham, artistic director for AFF. During a difficult time when many arts organizations shuttered their doors, David explained "we felt live arts were more important than ever and AFF proudly pressed on to present three acclaimed live festivals during 2020 & 2021." AFF found a way to reopen the Wheeler Opera House June 11, 2021, after 16 closed months, bringing Aspen audiences to their feet. That experience solidified the notion for David that "the magic of shared experiences heals us and brings us closer."

We invite you to Aspen Fringe Festival's (and Shakespeare's) belief that live performance can "hold as 'twere the mirror up to nature: to show virtue her feature, scorn her own image, and the very age and body of the time his form and pressure."