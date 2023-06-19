That's Messed Up Podcast & Liza Treyger Come To Comedy Works Larimer Square, June 25 & 26

Comedy Works has announced That's Messed Up Podcast and Liza Treyger will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square.

That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast – Sunday, June 25

Each week, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of Law & Order: SVU, deep dive into the true crimes they're based on, and interview on-screen talent, ranging from big stars to joggers who find the body. These are their stories. Dun dun!

Liza Treyger – Monday, June 26

Liza is a standup comic who most recently was seen in the Judd Apatow movie King of Staten Island and HBO's Pause w/Sam Jay. She has Netflix and Comedy Central half hour specials and has appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Chelsea Lately, @midnight, Lights Out with David Spade and This is Not Happening.

She is the cohost of the podcast That's Messed Up an SVU Podcast and host of her own podcast Enemies. What makes her most proud is she regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar and The Comedy Store.