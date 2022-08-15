Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli combines brassy sexiness with a bold female voice and witty sarcasm. Tammy's career jumpstarted after appearing on NBC's Last Comic Standing which played out to 17 million viewers and solidified her as one of the sharpest women in the comedy world!

Tammy's material is a fixture on the comedy channels of Sirius XM Radio and she has been a regular guest of The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Jenny McCarthy's Dirty, Sexy, Funny, Opie and Anthony, as well as The Bob & Tom Radio Show.

Tammy was recently featured in the Showtime Network comedy special Women of a Certain Age. She is a regular on USO Comedy tours where she is honored, humbled, and privileged to entertain our troops all over the world.