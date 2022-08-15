Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Performances run August 18 - 20.

Denver News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli combines brassy sexiness with a bold female voice and witty sarcasm. Tammy's career jumpstarted after appearing on NBC's Last Comic Standing which played out to 17 million viewers and solidified her as one of the sharpest women in the comedy world!

Tammy's material is a fixture on the comedy channels of Sirius XM Radio and she has been a regular guest of The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show, Jenny McCarthy's Dirty, Sexy, Funny, Opie and Anthony, as well as The Bob & Tom Radio Show.

Tammy was recently featured in the Showtime Network comedy special Women of a Certain Age. She is a regular on USO Comedy tours where she is honored, humbled, and privileged to entertain our troops all over the world.





More Hot Stories For You


DON'T KID ME BENEFIT Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, August 31
August 15, 2022

Colorado Women's Bar Association presents Don't “Kid” Me: Comedy, Discussion & Drinks in a Post Roe World at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, August 31.
Tammy Pescatelli Comes to Comedy Works Landmark This Week
August 15, 2022

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy, Tammy Pescatelli combines brassy sexiness with a bold female voice and witty sarcasm. Tammy's career jumpstarted after appearing on NBC's Last Comic Standing which played out to 17 million viewers and solidified her as one of the sharpest women in the comedy world! 
Sean Patton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week
August 15, 2022

Sean Patton has appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan and his Comedy Central Half Hour and album was released in 2013. Additionally, he can be seen on @midnight, This Is Not Happening, What's Your F@#king Deal?!, as well as Viceland's Flophouse and Party Legends.  
WE HATE MOVIES is Coming to Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square This November
August 11, 2022

Founded in New York City, the We Hate Movies podcast uses bad movies, ranging from the tasteless to the tedious, as a jumping-off point for long-form conversations that include personal anecdotes, detailed trivia, and extensive criticisms. The podcast is coming to Comedy Works on Monday, November 14 at 8:00 PM.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Announces Cast and Creative Teams For THE CHINESE LADY, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and More
August 11, 2022

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Theatre Company and Education departments have announced the full casting and creative teams for the 2022/23 fall productions of The Chinese Lady, Much Ado About Nothing, LITTLE RED, and A Christmas Carol. 