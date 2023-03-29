Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRUE CRIME OBSESSED LIVE! Announced At Newman Center, July 13

With over 200 million downloads and counting, True Crime Obsessed is one of the most popular podcasts in the world!

Mar. 29, 2023  

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present TRUE CRIME OBSESSED LIVE! at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 8:00pm.

Ticket prices are $40.00 - $50.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $85.00 which includes a premium seat and a pre-show Q&A. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

