TRUE CRIME OBSESSED LIVE! Announced At Newman Center, July 13

Newman Center & Comedy Works Entertainment present TRUE CRIME OBSESSED LIVE! at The Newman Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 8:00pm.

Ticket prices are $40.00 - $50.00 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $85.00 which includes a premium seat and a pre-show Q&A. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through newmantix.com or 303-871-7220.

With over 200 million downloads and counting, True Crime Obsessed is one of the most popular podcasts in the world! This spring, hosts Gillian Pensavalle and Patrick Hinds are bringing their ridiculous, hilarious, and over-the-top live show back to the stage. You may think you know TCO, but we promise you haven't really experienced this podcast until you've seen them live. For this go-round, they'll be covering The Jinx, the fan-favorite documentary that forever changed the way we watch true crime. Get your tickets now before they go OK, BYE BYE!