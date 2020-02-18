THE PUMP AND DUMP SHOW Comes to Paramount Theatre, May 9

The Pump and Dump Show is back for its 8th annual Mother's Day Eve Comedy Show & Dance Party at Denver's historic Paramount Theatre, Saturday, May 9th at 7:30 PM MT! A beloved Denver Mother's Day tradition, The Pump and Dump Show's original cast and creators, Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee, are returning to their hometown for a truly spectacular (and hilarious) night celebrating Colorado's AWESOME MOMS. This is THE night of the year for every kind of mom to party, laugh and dance. Yes, THERE WILL BE A DJ'D DANCE PARTY AFTER THE SHOW!.

This year's event is especially unique, with Mother's Day Eve shows happening not only in Denver, but in Los Angeles and Chicago simultaneously. After expanding their brand to include two additional casts in 2019, Ferm and Tee are realizing their dream of bringing The Pump and Dump Show to moms nationwide.

As seen on Today, People, and Parents Magazine, The Pump and Dump Show is the ultimate celebration of motherhood with hilarious, original music, straight-talk about the IRL joys of parenting, interactive games, commiseration and validation. Created in a bar in Northwest Denver in 2012, Shayna and Tracey have grown their show and brand into a nationally touring, multi-cast live production, a weekly podcast titled "Band of Mothers Podcast" and the newly launched Band of Mothers App--a social media platform specifically for moms.

Time to book the babysitter, grab your Denver #BandOfMothers, and buckle-up for an unforgettable, laugh out loud, pee your pants a little, Mother's Day Eve celebration.

MOTHER'S DAY EVE TICKETS: https://www.paramountdenver.com/

TICKET & TOUR INFO: https://www.thepumpanddumpshow.com/tour

PODCAST: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/band-of-mothers-podcast/id1438454239





