Submissions Open for Theatre Aspen's Sixth Annual SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 11 for the organization's sixth annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights, to be held from September 2-9, 2025, at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.

Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019, the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Anthony Rapp, Justin Tranter. Sammi Cannold, Guy Davis, Marsha Mason, Judith Ivey, Phylicia Rashad, Regina Taylor, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Beau Bridges, Jeff Hiller, Lorin Latarro, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Michael Gaston, James Naughton, James Whiteside and more.

In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.

In 2022, Theatre Aspen created the Solo Flights Project Advancement Fund which provides $10,000 grants to two chosen festival works to support future development. This year once again, a selection panel of distinguished theatre makers, to be announced, will choose two works to receive the 2025 grants. The 2024 grant recipients were From Kabul with Love by Sammi Cannold and Safi Rauf and Touch by Kenny Finkle.

Submissions for the 2025 Festival can be sent to soloflights@theatreaspen.org.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 11. Please visit theatreaspen.org/solo-flights-2025 for more information on submission guidelines.

