Stories On Stage, With Buntport Theater Company, Presents MORALE IS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH

Streaming live on November 13 At 7 P.M..

Stories on Stage collaborates once again with the irrepressible Buntport Theater Company in "Morale is At an All-Time High."

This very funny show about life, love and the workplace will be streamed live from Boulder's Nomad Playhouse, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance. Tickets are $15 and available at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523

Take another wild ride with the Buntport Theater Company members Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz. It's guaranteed to make you laugh!

As a vibrant ensemble, Buntport Theater Company is intent on creating innovative and affordable entertainment, by writing and producing all of their work. Each piece grows from a collaborative process, relying on the combined skills of the whole ensemble. Known for unusual adaptations and quirky original comedies, they keep their seasons packed, debuting several new full-length productions in addition to a variety of less traditional programming. From live sit-coms to unique open mic nights to family friendly entertainment Buntport Theater Company offer programs that appeal to people from all walks of life.

The 20th Anniversary Season will be 100% virtual/live streamed from the Nomad Playhouse in Boulder. Stories on Stage is teaming with Nomad Playhouse and Earth Coast Productions to create shows that will be professional multi-camera productions with the actors performing from the stage.

Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information go to www.storiesonstage.org.

