Stories On Stage Presents WILDER WOMEN in Boulder And Denver

Stories on Stage presents "Wilder Women" on Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave. in Boulder and Sunday, March 8 at 1:30 & 6:30.p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Fabulous cast members Rhonda Lee Brown, Jada Suzanne Dixon and Allison Watrous perform stories sure to bring out the Superwoman in all of us!

Rhonda and Allison pick up where 2018's "Wild Women" left off and are joined this year by Jada Suzanne Dixon in her Stories on Stage debut!

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

The Annual Silent Auction will be at all shows. Offerings include Bronco tickets, wine wall, restaurant certificates, theater and concert tickets and more!

"Wilder Women" is sponsored by Linda Roberts Zinn and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bonfils Stanton Foundation, Colorado Creative Industries, Community Foundation of Boulder County and Denver Post Community Foundation.





