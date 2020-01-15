Stories On Stage Presents TATTERED COVER PRESENTS at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center

Soon to celebrate 50 years of operation, Joyce Meskis opened the first Tattered Cover Book Store in Cherry Creek in 1971 and passed the reins to book-industry veterans Len Vlahos and his wife Kristen Gilligan in 2017.

Stories on Stage presents "Tattered Cover Presents" on Sunday, February 9 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

Gabriella Cavallero, and new to Stories on Stage, Seth Dhonau and Ryen Hilton perform lively stories that celebrate books, bookstores and all of us who love them!

Book and Bookstore fun facts:

Tattered Cover is one of the largest independent bookstores in the United States.

The oldest bookstore, dating to 1732 is located at the typical Portugal-street Rua Garrett in Chiado, Lisbon. Bertrand Chiado is officially the oldest bookshop in the world that is still working, and this title was officialized by Guinness Book of Records in 2011.

According to Statista, 675 million print books were sold last year in the U.S. alone, and relatively new book formats such as e-books and audiobooks are already bringing in billions of U.S. dollars in revenue each year.

Celebrating their 19th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Tattered Cover Presents" is sponsored by Christine and John Smith, and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bonfils Stanton Foundation.





