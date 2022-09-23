Stories On Stage Presents Kelly Link's STONE ANIMALS Next Month

Stories on Stage presents Stone Animals at 7 p.m. on October 15 at the Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder and 2 p.m. on October 16 at Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. Virtual performance begins on Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. and will be available for viewing any time thereafter.

Ticket holders for the virtual performance will receive a link prior to the performance. Tickets are $24 and are available by calling 303-494-0523 or online at www.storiesonstage.org.

Kelly Link's weird and wonderful fantasy about a typical American couple moving into a not-so-typical suburb is hard to classify yet impossible to forget. Featuring Jessica Robblee and Chip Persons, it's a ghost story without any ghosts, spookily funny and deliciously unsettling all at the same time.

Kelly Link is the author of the collections Stranger Things Happen, Magic for Beginners, Pretty Monsters, and Get in Trouble. Her short stories have been published in The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, The Best American Short Stories, and Prize Stories: The O. Henry Awards. Among other honors, she has won a Hugo award, three Nebula awards, and a World Fantasy Award for her fiction, and she was one of the recipients of the 2018 MacArthur "Genius" Grant . She received a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. She is the co-founder of Small Beer Press and co-edits the occasional zine Lady Churchill's Rosebud Wristlet.

Now celebrating their 22nd Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories. For more information and tickets go to www.storiesonstage.org or call 303-494-0523.