Apr. 16, 2019  

Who can resist taking a peek behind the screen at what goes on in Hollywood? Stories on Stage presents "Hollyweird" on Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, CO 80204. Single tickets are $15-$28 and available online at www.storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523.

The irrepressible Chris Parente joins John Jurcheck and Candy Brown to tell tales from the world of Hollywood. Get an "insiders" look as our stories run the gamut from a husband-and-wife writing team deals with success in very different ways, to Hollywood crazies descend on Corpus Christie, Texas to shoot a lousy movie under lousier conditions, to a struggling screen writer deciding between schmoozing at an A-list Hollywood party or staying home to work on his latest draft. Yeah...it's like that!

Chris Parente is a seven-time Emmy Award winning reporter, anchor and entertainment host. Known for his energy, wit and charm on the popular show "Everyday," Chris has recently moved into a full-time anchor role on KWGN-Channel 2's "Daybreak." In his 13 years in Denver he has interviewed hundreds of celebrities, actors and politicians, and has been featured nationally on CNN, FOX and MSNBC, even filling in for Regis Philbin to co-host an hour of national television with Kelly Ripa!

Celebrating their 18th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

"Hollyweird" is sponsored by Isabelle Clark and in part by the Citizens of the Scientific and Cultural District (SCFD), Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Bonfils Stanton Foundation.



